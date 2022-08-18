See Heather Rae El Moussa’s Reaction to TV Scoop Awards Nom—With a Cameo From Tarek!

Watch : Will Heather Rae El Moussa Still Do Selling Sunset?

Heather Rae El Moussa is basking in the TV Scoop Awards glow.

On Aug. 18, the Selling Sunset fan fave was nominated for Favorite Reality TV Star—and she didn't waste any time celebrating the news.

"I am so excited, you guys!" Heather gushed. "Thank you so much E! News for nominating me for the TV Scoop Awards for Favorite Reality Star! Vote for me!"

Her video message even came with a cameo from husband Tarek El Moussa, who can be seen giving a quick wave to the camera before running up the stairs.

Heather faces some stiff competition in the category, including The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia from The Bachelorette, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 winner Jinkx Monsoon, Garcelle Beauvais from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and even her own Selling Sunset co-star Chrishell Stause.

If you'd like to see Heather take home the prize, voting is now open here!