Laguna Beach's Stephen Colletti Slams Theory He Cheated on Kristin Cavallari With Lauren Conrad

Stephen Colletti is clearing the air on the man he was painted out to be during his days on Laguna Beach.
Stephen and Kristin Cavallari have continued their mission to break down the secrets behind the iconic MTV series—and during the Aug. 16 episode of Dear Media's Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen podcast, the 36-year-old shared that he wasn't too pleased to be made out like a cheater with the show's editing.
While fans may remember being on the edge of their seats over the show's love triangle that was Stephen, Kristin and Lauren Conrad, the One Tree Hill actor explained that certain scenes were edited out of context to make it seem like he had cheated on the Uncommon James founder during their romance.
"I had a huge problem with this because look, obviously they created this show around this love triangle and there's moments where you and I were broken up," Stephen said to Kristin. "And they had learned about Lauren and I hooking up and being very good friends and, you know, obviously stuff happened at certain times, but at no point ever whenever we were together would I step out on you in that way."
He added, "That made my blood boil a little bit."
As for how Kristin feels about the storyline in hindsight, she said it felt like she and Stephen were put in a box for "the entire season."
"They decided 'OK, this is how we're gonna make Stephen look and I don't care what's really going on in his life,'" she said. "'We are gonna continue to hammer that home and keep going back to that same storyline.'"
Though the duo do give props to MTV for crafting an ultra-entertaining plot line, Kristin noted that things would've been a little different had Twitter or Instagram been invented back then.
She teased, "They got so lucky that we didn't have social media at that time because you know I would have been all over that thing going 'This didn't happen here' and 'That's not true.'"