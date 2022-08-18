Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Cyrus Recalls Feeling "Mentally Destroyed" Before Dramatic Body Transformation

Watch : Miley Cyrus' Mom Files for Divorce From Billy Ray Cyrus for 3rd Time

Miley Cyrus' older brother Trace Cyrus is on the road to better health after a harrowing year.

On Aug. 17, the 33-year-old shared a side-by-side comparison photos of himself, which one showing him appearing more physically fit.

"The picture on the left is what I looked like at the end of last year," Trace wrote. "I was mentally destroyed & it really affected my physical health. The pic on the right is me now. Your mindset is everything. It can be your greatest asset or your worst enemy. F--k motivation. Stay dedicated!"

Trace had documented his health journey on social media in recent months. In May, after a two-month break from Instagram, he shared that he has "been super focused lately on my physical & mental health," and was almost finished working on a new album.

In June, Trace wrote on Instagram that he's "been doing a lot more cardio and I'm actually starting to enjoy it." Later that month, he shared that he's been "going crazy in the gym lately."