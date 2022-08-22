How Tom Sandoval & the MOST Extras Became Music's New Must-See Cover Band

Watch : Tom Sandoval Talks Performing Live With The Most Extras

Tom Sandoval will admit it—he's totally extra.

Whether he's whipping up unforgettable drinks as a bartender, creating his dream restaurant in Los Angeles or starring on Vanderpump Rules, the Bravo star knows how to do things big.

So perhaps it should come as no surprise that when Tom was approached with an idea to create a cover band, the longtime musician immediately said yes.

"Music is something I'm so passionate about that it ends up being almost like my mistress in life," Tom exclusively shared with E! News. "My buddy Jason Bader suggested doing a cover band. He said, ‘You're extra. You like to do extra things.'"