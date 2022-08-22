Exclusive

How Tom Sandoval & the MOST Extras Became Music's New Must-See Cover Band

As part of E!’s Backstage Pass, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval shared behind-the-scenes secrets about his cover band, the appropriately titled Tom Sandoval & the MOST Extras.

Tom Sandoval will admit it—he's totally extra.

Whether he's whipping up unforgettable drinks as a bartender, creating his dream restaurant in Los Angeles or starring on Vanderpump Rules, the Bravo star knows how to do things big.

So perhaps it should come as no surprise that when Tom was approached with an idea to create a cover band, the longtime musician immediately said yes.

"Music is something I'm so passionate about that it ends up being almost like my mistress in life," Tom exclusively shared with E! News. "My buddy Jason Bader suggested doing a cover band. He said, ‘You're extra. You like to do extra things.'"

What came next was the formation of Tom Sandoval & The MOST Extras. Described by Tom as the most extra band ever, this group of performers doesn't stick to one genre. Instead, they put their own twist on old and new hits that sound even better live.

Isaac Alvarez

"We wanted to be a little all over the place and play crowd favorites from all genres and we also want to do songs that maybe you wouldn't hear necessarily a band play," Tom said. "How many bands play ‘Take on Me' and also play Death Cab for Cutie's ‘I Will Possess Your Heart?' We all love variety, right?"

According to ticket sales, the answer is yes. While Tom's busy schedule of filming Vanderpump Rules and opening his new restaurant Schwartz & Sandys makes it hard to commit to a full tour, the group has several dates on the calendar, including a performance at the Music Box in San Diego, Calif. on Sept. 11.

"I think the greatest compliment to get when people have seen our show is just, ‘Man, that was a freaking blast. We had so much fun that night. I got drunk I was singing along. All my friends were just vibing out,'" Tom said. "That to me is just the ultimate win."

Isaac Alvarez

For more secrets behind Tom's cover band, keep scrolling. And find out if the group is coming to your hometown by clicking here.

Isaac Alvarez
Extra Fabulous

This fall, Tom Sandoval & the MOST Extras are hitting the road as a cover band to delight fans across the country. 

Isaac Alvarez
No Critics Allowed

While some critics may question a reality star like Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval entering the music space, the singer isn't bothered by the doubters. "What I love about having a 10-person band is you don't have to go there and just be there for me," he said. "You don't have to go there to just be into my music. You can go there and listen to your favorite songs, have some drinks, sing at the top of your lungs, and get to watch this incredible band."

Isaac Alvarez
Team Effort

Although Tom serves as the lead singer of the band, he is quick to give credit to the entire group for their contributions. "We have trombone, trumpet and saxophone players," he said. "There's a lot going on so there's really never a dull moment. It takes the pressure off of me." 

Isaac Alvarez
Rock Star Vibes

Whenever you see Tom perform live, expect an extra fabulous outfit and look. "I kind of feel like the eyes are the window to the soul," he joked when teasing his makeup. "I'm just having fun."

Isaac Alvarez
Crowd Pleasers

While walking a red carpet is cool and opening a bar is impressive, Tom said it's a whole other feeling performing on a stage in front of hundreds of people. "It's just such an energy rush," he said. "It's an adrenaline of happiness and excitement and it's just so amazing. All the fans have been so amazing. I feel like cover bands bring out that side of people. It's supposed to be fun, easy, not serious. It's supposed to be a party."

Isaac Alvarez
Just Getting Started

In the coming months, Tom hopes to release an original song with an accompanying music video. "My goal is just to have fun. That is why I did this," he said. "It's such a creative outlet for me. And with all the other stress I have going on in my life, it's just such a nice release for me. And everybody who's been to our shows say, ‘Tom, you just look so at home up there.' And I do feel so in my element." 

Want more insider access? Here's how This Is Us star Chrissy Metz is sharing her heart through the power of live music. Plus, see how Blake Horstmann went from reality star to headlining DJ.

