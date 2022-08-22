How Tom Sandoval & the MOST Extras Became Music's New Must-See Cover Band

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
Tom Sandoval will admit it—he's totally extra.
Whether he's whipping up unforgettable drinks as a bartender, creating his dream restaurant in Los Angeles or starring on Vanderpump Rules, the Bravo star knows how to do things big.
So perhaps it should come as no surprise that when Tom was approached with an idea to create a cover band, the longtime musician immediately said yes.
"Music is something I'm so passionate about that it ends up being almost like my mistress in life," Tom exclusively shared with E! News. "My buddy Jason Bader suggested doing a cover band. He said, ‘You're extra. You like to do extra things.'"
What came next was the formation of Tom Sandoval & The MOST Extras. Described by Tom as the most extra band ever, this group of performers doesn't stick to one genre. Instead, they put their own twist on old and new hits that sound even better live.
"We wanted to be a little all over the place and play crowd favorites from all genres and we also want to do songs that maybe you wouldn't hear necessarily a band play," Tom said. "How many bands play ‘Take on Me' and also play Death Cab for Cutie's ‘I Will Possess Your Heart?' We all love variety, right?"
According to ticket sales, the answer is yes. While Tom's busy schedule of filming Vanderpump Rules and opening his new restaurant Schwartz & Sandys makes it hard to commit to a full tour, the group has several dates on the calendar, including a performance at the Music Box in San Diego, Calif. on Sept. 11.
"I think the greatest compliment to get when people have seen our show is just, ‘Man, that was a freaking blast. We had so much fun that night. I got drunk I was singing along. All my friends were just vibing out,'" Tom said. "That to me is just the ultimate win."
For more secrets behind Tom's cover band, keep scrolling. And find out if the group is coming to your hometown by clicking here.
