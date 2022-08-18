Kate Spade Surprise Dropped a Cute New Disney Collab Featuring 101 Dalmations: Prices Start at $39

If you're a fan of Disney's 101 Dalmatians, Kate Spade Surprise just dropped an adorable new collection you'll want to snatch ASAP.

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

As Disney fans, nothing excites us more than collabs with brands we can't get enough of. Just this year, Coach and Stoney Clover Lane dropped new Disney-themed collections that sold out super fast. Now, we're bringing you another new Disney collab you definitely don't want to miss. 

Kate Spade Surprise, one of our go-to sources for chic designer bags and accessories, recently released a new Disney x Kate Spade New York collection themed to 101 Dalmatians. Just like their previous Disney collabs, the new collection features items that are stylish, functional and super cute. If you're a fan of one of the baddest Disney Villains around, you're going to love their selection of Cruella de Vil bags and accessories.

To make things even sweeter, nearly every item in the collection is on sale right now! Plus, Kate Spade Surprise is running a secret sale where purchases over $200 are an extra 20% off using the code SAVE20. We highly recommend taking advantage of this extra savings while you still can!

We've rounded up some of our favorite styles from the new Disney x Kate Spade 101 Dalmatians collection. See our picks below.

Kate Spade Surprise Has a Secret Deal Where You Can Save an Extra 20% Off Your Entire Purchase

Disney x Kate Spade New York 101 Dalmatians Charm

For less than $50, you can snag this charming dalmatian keychain from the new Disney x Kate Spade New York collection. You can use it as both a keyring or a bag charm. It also works as a collector's piece since the collection is limited.

$69
$49
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Short Sleeve PJ Set

Who doesn't want to go to bed in a classy pajama set like this option from Kate Spade? Right now, you can even snag this in an adorable dalmatian-inspired print. It's a three-piece set which includes the top, shorts and mask.

$59
Kate Spade Surprise

Disney x Kate Spade New York Cruella Tote Bag

If your favorite Disney Villain is the iconic Cruella de Vil, this large Kate Spade tote bag is a must-get. It's made of refined grain leather and features a chic dalmatian pattern on the interior. Plus, it even comes with a detachable dalmatian wristlet that's super cute.

Right now, Kate Spade Surprise is running a promo where you can save an extra 20% off using the code SAVE20. That means you can score this tote for $215.

$399
$269
Kate Spade Surprise

Disney x Kate Spade New York Medium Flap 101 Dalmatians Backpack

Kate Spade took one of their fan-fave backpack styles and gave it a playful Disney twist. The bag is made of saffiano and features two way Spade jacquard lining. It's compact yet roomy enough to fit all the essentials, and the dimensions are 9.8" W x 9.5" H x 4.5" D. 

 

$379
$259
Kate Spade Surprise

Disney x Kate Spade New York Small Zip Around 101 Dalmatians Wallet

How can you not love this adorable wallet? It's perfectly sized for smaller bags and has enough room to fit all the cards and cash you'll need for the day.

$159
$109
Kate Spade Surprise

Disney x Kate Spade New York 101 Dalmatians Resin iPhone 13 Pro Case

If you've got an iPhone, the new collection has this playful phone case featuring Cruella and the puppies.

$55
$39
Kate Spade Surprise

Disney x Kate Spade New York Mini Dalmatians Camera Bag

This small crossbody camera bag is perfect for running errands around town or strolling around the Disney Parks. It's cute, hands-free and can fit the absolute essentials. Plus, it's on sale for $179, which isn't bad considering the original price is $269.

$269
$179
Kate Spade Surprise

Disney x Kate Spade New York Vanity Cruella Crossbody Bag

Out of all the bag styles included in the collection, this one has to be one of our faves! It's made of sleek saffiano and features the infamous Disney Villain on the front. The dimensions are 5.6" W x 6.1" H x 2.6" D.

$299
$199
Kate Spade Surprise

Disney x Kate Spade New York Small Dalmatians Tote Bag

We're just as obsessed with this tote as Cruella is with getting those puppies. It's made of refined grain leather and features a dalmatian print interior. It also comes with a red Cruella wristlet which makes this a must-have set!

$359
$239
Kate Spade Surprise

Looking for more cute Disney finds? Be sure to check out shopDisney's Halloween Shop with brand new home decor, clothing, ear headbands and more.

