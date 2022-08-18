Married to Medicine Mid-Season Preview Teases an Explosive Christmas Party Showdown

Watch : Would Married to Medicine's Dr. Heavenly Ever Join RHOA?

Summer hasn't yet come to a close but Married to Medicine is already teasing the holiday drama to come.

The mid-season trailer for season nine of the Bravo series promises plenty of jaw-dropping moments in store for the show's medical friend group, which includes Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Quad Webb, Toya Bush-Harris, Anila Sajja and new cast member Audra Frimpong.

For starters, the group is headed off to a "relationship resuscitation retreat" in the woods with their spouses. But things back home in Atlanta aren't quite as nice, as Anila and her husband, Dr. Kiran Sajja, discover their home's been robbed...and they think Toya had something to do with it.

"Someone was watching us," Kiran says in the trailer, to which Anila adds, "That's the scariest part."

But perhaps the most emotional storyline of the season comes with the events leading up to Heavenly's mother's death, who passed away earlier this year. Jacqueline tells Heavenly in the teaser, "As a girlfriend group, we are here for you."