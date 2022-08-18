Married to Medicine Mid-Season Preview Teases an Explosive Christmas Party Showdown

Summer hasn't yet come to a close but Married to Medicine is already teasing the holiday drama to come.
The mid-season trailer for season nine of the Bravo series promises plenty of jaw-dropping moments in store for the show's medical friend group, which includes Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Quad Webb, Toya Bush-Harris, Anila Sajja and new cast member Audra Frimpong.
For starters, the group is headed off to a "relationship resuscitation retreat" in the woods with their spouses. But things back home in Atlanta aren't quite as nice, as Anila and her husband, Dr. Kiran Sajja, discover their home's been robbed...and they think Toya had something to do with it.
"Someone was watching us," Kiran says in the trailer, to which Anila adds, "That's the scariest part."
But perhaps the most emotional storyline of the season comes with the events leading up to Heavenly's mother's death, who passed away earlier this year. Jacqueline tells Heavenly in the teaser, "As a girlfriend group, we are here for you."
Contessa also shows her co-star some support by leading the group in a prayer, saying, "In the name of Jesus, we ask your protection to be wrapped around Heavenly's mom."
But as much as the women support each other, they manage to create just as much drama, as the trailer teases an explosive fight between Toya and Audra at the group's Christmas party.
Perhaps Contessa sums up their friend group best at the end of the trailer. "In this group of friends, we can have such an amazing fun night to 'I hate your guts,'" she says in a confessional. "It's like the worst family reunion, ever!"
Check out the full drama-filled trailer above.
Married to Medicine airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
