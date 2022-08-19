Southern Charm's Craig Conover Reacts to Ex Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith's Hookup

Watch : Where Naomie Olindo Stands With Ex Craig Conover

The cat's out of the bag in Charleston.

Word of Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith's hookup spread throughout the Southern Charm cast on the Aug. 18 episode, and while nearly everyone was surprised, only one person was left upset.

"What the f--k?" Naomie's ex, Craig Conover, responded once Austen Kroll spilled the beans. "God, that stinks. Going from me to Whitney? That's just not that fun."

Craig wasn't necessarily upset with his ex, though—just Whitney. "Naomie can do whatever she wants, but I think it's shady of Whitney," he said in a confessional. "The bro-code rules are complicated at times, I understand that, but it's still my ex-girlfriend. Like, what the f--k?"

The tension only grew when Whitney, who had apparently been listening to Craig and Austen's conversation for the past 15 minutes, walked in and called them "f--king idiots."

Whitney didn't deny the rumors about Naomie, but once Craig pointed out that he and Naomie—who dated for two years before going their separate ways in 2017 and briefly reuniting last year—obviously had history, Whitney retorted, "Who gives a s--t?"