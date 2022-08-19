Southern Charm's Craig Conover Reacts to Ex Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith's Hookup

News of Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith's hookup spread like wildfire on the Aug. 18 episode of Southern Charm. See how Craig Conover and more of the cast reacted.

By Allison Crist Aug 19, 2022 2:00 AMTags
TVReality TVBravoCelebritiesSouthern CharmNBCU
Watch: Where Naomie Olindo Stands With Ex Craig Conover

The cat's out of the bag in Charleston. 

Word of Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith's hookup spread throughout the Southern Charm cast on the Aug. 18 episode, and while nearly everyone was surprised, only one person was left upset. 

"What the f--k?" Naomie's ex, Craig Conover, responded once Austen Kroll spilled the beans. "God, that stinks. Going from me to Whitney? That's just not that fun."

Craig wasn't necessarily upset with his ex, though—just Whitney. "Naomie can do whatever she wants, but I think it's shady of Whitney," he said in a confessional. "The bro-code rules are complicated at times, I understand that, but it's still my ex-girlfriend. Like, what the f--k?"

The tension only grew when Whitney, who had apparently been listening to Craig and Austen's conversation for the past 15 minutes, walked in and called them "f--king idiots."

Whitney didn't deny the rumors about Naomie, but once Craig pointed out that he and Naomie—who dated for two years before going their separate ways in 2017 and briefly reuniting last year—obviously had history, Whitney retorted, "Who gives a s--t?" 

photos
Southern Charm Season 8 Cast Photos

"There are other reasons, it's not just some random hookup," he added before turning to Austen. "It's none of his f--king business so we don't need to explain ourselves in any capacity." Craig's response? "F--k you, Whitney."

Austen and Leva Bonaparte were the first to hear of the hookup, and much like Venita Aspen, they were shocked. As she put it in a confessional, "Naomie you are crème de la crème—why are you hooking up with Whitney? Is this a joke?"

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Laguna Beach's Stephen Colletti Confirms Alex Weaver Romance

2

North West Doesn't Approve of Mom Kim Kardashian's Jam Session in Car

3

Jonah Hill Explains Why He'll No Longer Promote His Own Movies

4

Kim Zolciak Breaks Silence on Ariana's DUI Arrest as New Info Emerges

5

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Vote For Your TV Favorites Now

Latest News

Update!

Your Guide to the Standout Styles From Love Island USA Season 4

Southern Charm's Craig Reacts to Ex Naomie & Whitney's Hookup

Kim & Khloe Kardashian Step Out at Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila Event

Exclusive

See Sarah Drew's Enthusiastic Reaction to Japril's TV Scoop Awards Nom

Update!

Be a Villa Bombshell With Swimwear From Love Island USA

Exclusive

How Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Jutes' Bond Over Music Led to a Romance

Update!

Mady McLanahan’s Best Style Moments From Love Island USA