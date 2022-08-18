Hannah Montana Casting Director Confirms These 2 Stars Were Up for Miley Cyrus' Part

What if the role of Hannah Montana went to another star?
That's the question Disney fans are asking after discovering a must-see TikTok from the show's casting director.
Back in 2006, Miley Cyrus won over the hearts of many as she made her debut as the titular character in Disney Channel's Hannah Montana. Although much has changed since she first put on that blonde wig, the dedication from Hannah Montana's fanbase has not. So when a TikTok went viral this week claiming that the Spanish-Mexican singer Belinda almost got the role, the original casting director of the series stepped in with a video of her own to set the record straight.
"I discovered Miley Cyrus," Lisa London said in an Aug. 17 TikTok. "I wanted to let everyone know that Belinda, who is lovely by the way, was never in the top three for the role of Hannah."
Showing a photo of a piece of paper dated May 6, 2005 with Miley's name next to Taylor Momsen and Daniella Monet, Lisa added, "These were the final three actresses that auditioned at the network test out of over 1200 girls."
Next to each of the girls' names was the name "Chloe," which Lisa clarified was what they had initially planned to name the character. She said, "This was when her name was originally Chloe Stewart before they changed it to Miley Stewart."
While Taylor and Daniella did not go on to get the part of Hannah, they both found success of their own in major shows in the following years.
@lisalondoncasting @fernandacortesx love your videos and wanted to share some insight on the casting of Hannah Montana #hannahmontana #belinda #disney #mileycyrus #disneychannel #greenscreenvideo #greenscreen ? original sound - Lisa London Casting
Two years after her audition, Taylor starred as Jenny Humphrey in Gossip Girl alongside Penn Badgley, Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and Chace Crawford. The 29-year-old also went on to form her own band The Pretty Reckless in 2009.
As for Daniella, she appeared in Nickelodeon's hit show Victorious which also starred Victoria Justice, Ariana Grande, and Leon Thomas III.