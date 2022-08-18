How Lili Reinhart Bounced Back After Riverdale Passed on Her First Audition

If at first you don't succeed try, try again.
That's the lesson Lili Reinhart learned on the road to sealing the deal for her role of Betty in Riverdale. In an interview with E! News, the actress shared how experiencing rejection actually motivated her to keep pursuing for a spot on The CW series.
"It's weird because when I auditioned for Riverdale at first, I was told no. I didn't get the role. They said no," Reinhart revealed. "And then I moved to L.A. and they still hadn't cast the role of Betty and so I was able to go in in person because the first time was a self-tape. And then I went in in-person and I made it past the first round, second round, third round and then did my test and I got the role."
Now, it's hard to even imagine the show without the actress. And Reinhart knows her life wouldn't be the same if her second go-around for Riverdale hadn't gone as planned.
"There was a very big chance and a moment where I didn't have that role and if I hadn't, I don't know where I would have ended up," she admitted. "I think I still would have moved to LA, but I don't think I'd be sitting here."
So the actress was more than familiar with the feeling at being at a major crossroads when she landed the role of Natalie in the new Netflix film Look Both Ways. In the film Reinhart's character explores two possible life paths after a one-night stand with her friend Gabe (Danny Ramirez) results in a pregnancy scare. The story then follows two parallel timelines. In the first, her test comes back negative and in the other storyline we see what happens if the test was positive.
Reinhart and Ramirez told E! News they "had great time" filming both storylines noting at the end of the movie they "loved both paths."
"Both lives worked out for her and how great is that?" Reinhart says. Ramirez agreed adding, "I think that's true for everybody I hope."
Look Both Ways is now streaming on Netflix.