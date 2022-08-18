Score Back to School Tech Deals From $45: Save on Apple, HP, Dell, Microsoft & More

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Back to school season is in full swing, with some students already off to school and others still doing some of that all-important last-minute shopping. An essential for students of any age? New tech. Whether they're using it to keep up with homework (probably), play games (very likely), or stay in touch with peers (definitely this one), your favorite students are using household and hand-held tech just about 24/7. Since the QVC Back to School Sale is live right now, there's never been a better time to stock up on it.

If you're looking for a touchscreen tablet, a photo printer, or even just a fresh router to keep everyone's wireless working smoothly, these are the can't-miss tech deals we recommend! Of course, we can't guarantee everyone will use their new personal device purely for productivity, but at least it'll be a good jumping-off point. Plus, our picks for a travel power bank and laptop bundles, too.