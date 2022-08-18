North West Doesn't Approve of Mom Kim Kardashian's Jam Session in the Car

Kim Kardashian shared clips of herself lip-syncing to Bruno Mars while in the car with North West and Penelope Disick. Learn how North tried to put a stop to her mom's selfie videos during the ride.

North West is looking for the pause button on her mom's car jam sesh.

Kim Kardashian gave her Instagram followers a look into what she's up to when she gets behind the wheel, showing a fun video while out riding around with daughter North, 9, and niece Penelope Disick, 10. In the Aug. 18 Instagram post, the SKIMS founder was jamming out during the ride to Bruno Mars' "Versace on the Floor"—but North wasn't a fan of her mom's lip-syncing for long.

At the start of the clip, the 41-year-old showed Penelope and North in the backseat. She invited them to "sing it girls."

And after a few lyrics, It seems North had enough of her mom's selfie videos. In her typical fashion, the 9-year-old was not shy to speak her mind. "Mom! Mom! Mom!" North said. "Please delete that!"

The mother-daughter duo both cracked a laugh as Kim kept the selfie video rolling despite North's request.

Users took to the comment section to gush over how they can relate, with one writing, "This is life with kids lol." Meanwhile, another added, "The joys of motherhood is getting back at them with embarrassing moments!!"

Kim has been known to give glimpses into her life as a mom, which sometimes means facing your fears in the name of a mother-daughter experience. Just days ago, Kim shared that she went on a ziplining date with North—despite having reservations about the actual ziplining part.

"I cried every step of the way because I am so afraid of heights but I did it," she wrote on her Aug. 15 Instagram Stories. "And I promise I'm never doing it again." 

So, ziplining is off the table, but one thing we have a strong feeling Kim will be doing again? Jamming her heart out in the car.
 

