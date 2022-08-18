North West Doesn't Approve of Mom Kim Kardashian's Jam Session in the Car

Watch : Kim Kardashian Gets a Minion Makeover From North West

North West is looking for the pause button on her mom's car jam sesh.

Kim Kardashian gave her Instagram followers a look into what she's up to when she gets behind the wheel, showing a fun video while out riding around with daughter North, 9, and niece Penelope Disick, 10. In the Aug. 18 Instagram post, the SKIMS founder was jamming out during the ride to Bruno Mars' "Versace on the Floor"—but North wasn't a fan of her mom's lip-syncing for long.

At the start of the clip, the 41-year-old showed Penelope and North in the backseat. She invited them to "sing it girls."

And after a few lyrics, It seems North had enough of her mom's selfie videos. In her typical fashion, the 9-year-old was not shy to speak her mind. "Mom! Mom! Mom!" North said. "Please delete that!"

The mother-daughter duo both cracked a laugh as Kim kept the selfie video rolling despite North's request.