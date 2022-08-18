Get Your Home Ready For Fall With Cute Affordable Decor From Opalhouse, Threshold & More at Target

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Summer isn't quite over just yet, but it's never too early to start shopping for fall. That's especially true if you're a fan of Target's exclusive home brands like the boho chic Opalhouse designed with Jungalow, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia and Threshold. Although we're still in the summer season, brand new fall decor, furniture and more recently dropped at Target and items are already selling out fast!

If you're working with a budget, you're in luck. There are so many wallet-friendly items that can give your bedroom, living room, bathroom or kitchen some festive touches. For instance, Opalhouse x Jungalow has a variety of throw pillows and blankets in rich fall colors that would brighten up your space for less than $35. If you love candles, Threshold has all the fall scents in pretty jars that can double as decorative pieces.

Be sure to check out Target's new fall home decor, furniture and more today. We've rounded up some of our favorite affordable pieces. Check those out below.