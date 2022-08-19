Sharon Horgan Explains Why Her New Addictive Series Bad Sisters Came Along at the Right Time

Sharon Horgan is so good when she's bad.
Apple TV+'s new dark comedy Bad Sisters—which Horgan created and stars in—follows a group of sisters who conspire to kill their brother-in-law. It's a story full of humor, violence, manipulation and a group of women who aren't afraid to get a little messy to get what they want.
It's also a story that Horgan isn't sure would have been culturally palatable until recently.
"It definitely feels like there's a climate for it now," Horgan exclusively told E! News. "But it's also because you just can't deny that those stories work. You can't deny that they reach a mainstream audience. Just because it's a woman's story or it comes from a female's perspective or it's written by a female creator doesn't mean it's for only a female audience."
Following in the footsteps of shows like Yellowjackets and Big Little Lies—both of which feature women-led ensembles—Horgan argued that people finally understand the power and appeal of female-driven stories.
"The industry needed to see that those stories can be just as riveting," the Catastrophe co-creator said. "Women watch male stories and have since film and TV began. It's never been an issue. It was just a bit of a learning curve that's still being learned. But we're in an okay place."
Horgan is joined by Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson on the series. Together, they form the titular Bad Sisters.
Of course, there is a man at the center of the story—the dastardly John Paul, played by Claes Bang—but Horgan knew the inherent premise of the show wouldn't quite work if there weren't shreds of humanity present in his character, as well.
"He's a monster, but he needed to feel real," she said. "If he didn't feel real, you wouldn't have hated him so much. You wouldn't have feared him so much or worried about Grace (Duff) or felt as on board with what the sisters are trying to do."
Take our word for it: once you see John Paul in action, you won't take issue with the sisters' plan.
"Everyone wants to kill him," Horgan joked. "It's such great feedback."
The first two episodes of Bad Sisters drops Aug. 19 on Apple TV+.