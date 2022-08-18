Vicki Gunvalson Weighs in on Tamra Judge's Real Housewives of Orange County Return

Watch : Vicki Gunvalson Reveals Steve Lodge Broke Up Via Text

Tamra Judge is ready to stir up some new drama on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Only this time, she'll be without her partner in crime.

Tamra and Vicki Gunvalson were an iconic duo during their time on RHOC, and recently reunited on season two of Peacock's Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. But when it comes to Tamra's Bravo return for RHOC's upcoming season 17, Vicki exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop that she's feeling a bit left out.

"Yes, I have FOMO," she told Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester and guest host Daryn Carp on August 18. "I'm like any other woman that would be feeling that way."

Vicki wasn't too surprised to learn of best friend's Real Housewives comeback, agreeing with fans that Tamra and RHUGT co-stars Jill Zarin and Taylor Armstrong used the Peacock series as an audition to return to the franchise full-time. But what did surprise her was her reaction to the news.