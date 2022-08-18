Luke Wilson Reveals Why He Thinks Reese Witherspoon Might Be "Waiting" on Legally Blonde 3

It's not time to use legal jargon in our everyday lives again? We might have to object.
Legally Blonde became an instant smash when the film—starring Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Matthew Davis and Jennifer Coolidge—debuted in 2001, and it's 2003 sequel didn't disappoint. So, naturally fans were far from seriously disturbed when Reese confirmed in 2020 that Legally Blonde 3 was, indeed, in the making.
As for where the third installment stands now? Luke—who played Reese's love interest, Emmett, in the films—gave fans an honest update.
"I think I know as much as you all," he said during the Aug. 18 episode of Good Morning America. "But we did have a Zoom-call get-together last summer where the whole cast—Jennifer, Matthew and Selma—all got together and talked, so it really was great to see everybody, but Reese is such a sharp individual, I think she's probably just waiting for the script to be right and the time to be right."
And it turns out, fans aren't the only ones ready to revisit the bend the snap. "It would be really fun to make another movie," Luke continued. "It seems to be one of those movies that gets handed down from mothers to daughters and so forth."
Reese's on-screen husband isn't the only co-star that has expressed their excitement over another movie.
Jennifer Coolidge—who played scene-stealing Paulette Bonafonté in the first two films—also recently joked that she wants a new moment to replace her infamous line in Legally Blonde 2—which she shared gets quoted back to her all the time. As a refresher, in the movie, after seeing Elle's particularly patriotic look, Paulette commented, "You look like the Fourth of July," adding that she wanted a "hot dog real bad."
"I've really done this Fourth of July thing and I'm gonna have to insist to Reese that we make it [the movie] this year because I'm not gonna make it," Jennifer said during an Aug. 2 appearance of SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show. "I'm not gonna, I can't do it. I can't do it next year. I can't. You know what I mean? I need new material."
Last month, Reese herself also echoed that her team—which includes co-writer Mindy Kaling—was hard at work making the highly anticipated film, but wanted to make sure it feels authentic before it gets the green light.
"I'm still hoping that Legally Blonde 3 is gonna come together in the right way," Reese told USA Today in July. "I feel like these characters are my friends, so I safeguard them. I would never make the subpar, mediocre version of their story."