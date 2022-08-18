Luke Wilson Reveals Why He Thinks Reese Witherspoon Might Be "Waiting" on Legally Blonde 3

Jennifer Coolidge—who played scene-stealing Paulette Bonafonté in the first two films—also recently joked that she wants a new moment to replace her infamous line in Legally Blonde 2—which she shared gets quoted back to her all the time. As a refresher, in the movie, after seeing Elle's particularly patriotic look, Paulette commented, "You look like the Fourth of July," adding that she wanted a "hot dog real bad."

"I've really done this Fourth of July thing and I'm gonna have to insist to Reese that we make it [the movie] this year because I'm not gonna make it," Jennifer said during an Aug. 2 appearance of SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show. "I'm not gonna, I can't do it. I can't do it next year. I can't. You know what I mean? I need new material."