Kylie Jenner Reveals She Almost Had This "K" Name

Watch : Has Kylie Jenner Been Dropping BABY NAME Hints on Instagram?

Can you imagine keeping up with Kennedy Jenner?

Kylie Jenner recently shared that her parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner almost gave her a very different "K" name, noting the name Kennedy was among the top contenders. The makeup mogul shared this revelation in a video shared to TikTok on Aug. 17.

"My name is Kylie," she wrote in the clip alongside a series of photos of herself and a video of her hanging out with her 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, "but it was almost..Kennedy."

But as the 25-year-old noted, this moniker just "doesn't hit the same."

In fact, Kris has previously suggested that she and Caitlyn went through a whole list of names for their youngest daughter. After Kim Kardashian revealed on the season 17 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that Kendall Jenner was almost called Juliet, she asked the momager how she and Caitlyn then chose Kylie.

"We just kept saying, 'Kendall and Sophia,' 'Kendall and Jane,' you know trying to think what went with Kendall," Kris replied. "It was 'Kendall and, you know, Kelly.' When we got to Kendall and Kylie, we went, 'That's it.' Kendall and Kylie had to go together."