Gwyneth Paltrow Is Diving Into The Shark Tank With Guest Role

Shark Tank’s Season 14 is back with more than just a new wave of deals. Actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow is set to join the panel of sharks.

There's a new shark to look out for. 

ABC announced Aug. 17 that season 14 of Shark Tank will welcome Gwyneth Paltrow as a guest shark. ​ Shakespeare in Love star will join returning sharks Mark CubanBarbara CorcoranLori GreinerRobert HerjavecDaymond John and Kevin O'Leary on the long-running series.

Also joining as a guest shark is CEO and co-founder of Doordash Tony Xu as well as the CEO of Khloe Kardashian's Good American brand, Emma Grede, who makes history as the first Black woman investor on the show.

This new gig makes perfect sense for Paltrow​, who knows a thing or two about entrepreneurship, as she's the CEO and founder of lifestyle brand Goop. She started the company in her kitchen and turned it into a thriving lifestyle brand covering everything from style, travel, food,​ and beauty to physical, mental and spiritual wellness. 

And that's not all! Goop actually has two shows on NetflixThe Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow and Sex, Love & Goop.

Now that's boss moves!

 

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

In addition to Paltrow's guest appearance, fans can expect heartwarming stories, brilliant ideas, and​ of course​, plenty of input from the sharks. ​In the teaser, O'Leary is seen telling an entrepreneur​, "You have built one heck of a business​." 

In fact, there's positive vibes all around, with Cuban encouraging another businessperson. "Don't sell yourself short​," he said, "because you are crushing it."

The teaser goes on to reveal that season 14 will have "deals so huge, we're going to need a bigger tank."

Shark Tank season 14 premieres Sept. 21 on ABC.

