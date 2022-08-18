Emma Watson Revives Her Pixie Cut for New Prada Beauty Campaign

Watch : Emma Watson Reveals Biggest "Harry Potter" Fan in "Little Women"

Emma Watson's new beauty transformation is pure magic.

The Harry Potter star unveiled a dramatic hairstyle—a fabulous pixie cut to be exact—to debut her new partnership with Prada Beauty. Undoubtedly, Emma's short hair took center stage and captured everyone's full attention with its effortless texture and perfectly messy finish.

Her new 'do also complemented her bold eye makeup, as sharp dagger-like lines adorned the corners of her eyes. Wearing a vibrant orange ensemble and silver Prada earrings (shaped in the brand's signature triangular logo) tied her whole look together.

All in all, the Little Women star's beauty campaign excuded Twiggy vibes. Of course, this isn't the first time Emma has opted for a pixie. In 2010, she chopped off her hair and debuted the polarizing look.

"That haircut did make me realize how subjective everyone's opinion is," she told The Independent about her pixie cut in 2012. "Some people were crazy for it and some people just thought I'd lost my s--t."