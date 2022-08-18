Soccer Star Julie Ertz Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With NFL's Zach Ertz

U.S. Women's National Soccer Team star Julie Ertz and her husband, NFL player Zach Ertz, welcomed their first child together. See the adorable newborn below.

Julie Ertz and Zach Ertz have added a new player to their team.

On Aug. 18, the 30-year-old soccer star announced that she and her NFL player husband have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Madden Matthew Ertz.

Julie shared a photo of the adorable newborn, who was sleeping in a cozy white beanie and a dark-colored outfit, captioning the Instagram post, "One week already with our sweet boy! Madden Matthew Ertz you are so loved. Beyond grateful to be your mommy. @zachertz and I can't even put into words how blessed we are to be your parents."

Julie's comments section was filled with love from close friends and fans who sent their well wishes to the couple, including Chicago Red Stars soccer forward Mallory Pugh, who wrote, "He's perfect! Congrats y'all."

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carli Lloyd commented, "So precious," while retired soccer star Leslie Osborne left several heart eye emojis. 

Zach, who plays as a tight end for the Arizona Cardinals, also got a special shout-out from his team, who commented, "Congratulations" alongside a heart and baby emoji. 

In April, Julie and Zach—who tied the knot in March 2017—announced that they were expecting their first child together

"Adding to our starting lineup," the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team player wrote on Instagram April 4 alongside a photo of her husband kissing and cradling her growing baby bump. "Baby Ertz! Psalms 30:11-12."

Ahead of their pregnancy announcement, the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary together. "5 incredibly amazing years!" Julie wrote on Instagram March 26 alongside photos from their wedding day. "Happy Anniversary @zachertz, just nothing like doing life with you! I love you."

Zach followed suit, sharing an anniversary tribute of his own, writing on Instagram, "5 years with my best friend!! Happy anniversary @julieertz!"

