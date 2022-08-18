Soccer Star Julie Ertz Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With NFL's Zach Ertz

Watch : Soccer Star Alex Morgan Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Julie Ertz and Zach Ertz have added a new player to their team.

On Aug. 18, the 30-year-old soccer star announced that she and her NFL player husband have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Madden Matthew Ertz.

Julie shared a photo of the adorable newborn, who was sleeping in a cozy white beanie and a dark-colored outfit, captioning the Instagram post, "One week already with our sweet boy! Madden Matthew Ertz you are so loved. Beyond grateful to be your mommy. @zachertz and I can't even put into words how blessed we are to be your parents."

Julie's comments section was filled with love from close friends and fans who sent their well wishes to the couple, including Chicago Red Stars soccer forward Mallory Pugh, who wrote, "He's perfect! Congrats y'all."

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carli Lloyd commented, "So precious," while retired soccer star Leslie Osborne left several heart eye emojis.