Watch the Chilling First Teaser for Peacock's A Friend of the Family

The first teaser for A Friend of the Family is finally here.

On Aug. 18, Peacock released a sneak peek at their highly anticipated true crime drama based on the 1970s kidnappings of Jan Broberg, which were also the subject of the wildly popular 2017 documentary Abducted in Plain Sight.

The limited series stars The White Lotus' Jake Lacy as the sinister Robert Berchtold, who abducted Jan from her family not once, but twice, after befriending her parents Mary Ann (played by Anna Paquin) and Bob (portrayed by Colin Hanks).

"What good luck that you folks moved in two blocks up," Bob says in the teaser before Robert's wife Gail (played by Lio Tipton) warns, "He gets these impulsive moods."

The chilling preview concludes with Jan's (Hendrix Yancey) shocking disappearance. "They were supposed to be back some time ago," Bob says before the video cuts to Robert driving away with Jan in the passenger's seat of his car.