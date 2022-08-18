Diane von Furstenberg Proudly Shares Swimsuit Selfie in Empowering Post

Diane von Furstenberg? More like Diane von Fabulous!
On Aug. 17, the fashion designer shared on her Instagram a rare mirror selfie, and not just any mirror selfie: A mirror selfie of herself wearing a swimsuit.
"Selfie at 75 ?" she captioned her post, which shows her wearing a red one-piece. "Trying to own it and 2 hours of daily swimming helps ! I know I should smile but I feel stupid smiling at myself ! Gratitude."
More than 19,000 people, including Jennifer Aniston and Sofia Vergara, liked the post, which also garnered a slew of praise from fans and fellow celebs.
Actress Andie MacDowell commented, "Fabulous," and added a fire emoji. Supermodel Iman wrote, "Fearless & Beautiful." Director Ava DuVernay commented that Diane is "stunning and sensational."
Diane, who also keeps fit by hiking, had reflected on getting older in another recent Instagram post. "Trying to be true and pay attention," she wrote. "With age comes wisdom."
Diane, a mother of two and grandmother of five, had also reflected on aging in a 2014 Oprah the Magazine interview. "I surround myself with young people," she told Oprah Winfrey. "I don't feel my age. I mean, I know I am my age, and I don't try to hide it. But I have a lot of energy, and I'm curious about the world. And in any situation in life, I always say, 'Well, how can I help?'"
Diane also admitted that she "always wanted to be older" than her actual age. "I didn't like being a child because I couldn't decide things for myself," she said. "I couldn't wait to grow up. If somebody told me I looked fresh, I would take that as an offense, because I wanted to look like I had lived, with wrinkles. I thought that was glamorous. Then you stop being fresh, and realize you actually liked being fresh."
She added, "If you don't like how you look in a picture, wait 10 years. You'll love it."