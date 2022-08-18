Diane von Furstenberg Proudly Shares Swimsuit Selfie in Empowering Post

Diane von Furstenberg? More like Diane von Fabulous!

On Aug. 17, the fashion designer shared on her Instagram a rare mirror selfie, and not just any mirror selfie: A mirror selfie of herself wearing a swimsuit.

"Selfie at 75 ?" she captioned her post, which shows her wearing a red one-piece. "Trying to own it and 2 hours of daily swimming helps ! I know I should smile but I feel stupid smiling at myself ! Gratitude."

More than 19,000 people, including Jennifer Aniston and Sofia Vergara, liked the post, which also garnered a slew of praise from fans and fellow celebs.

Actress Andie MacDowell commented, "Fabulous," and added a fire emoji. Supermodel Iman wrote, "Fearless & Beautiful." Director Ava DuVernay commented that Diane is "stunning and sensational."

Diane, who also keeps fit by hiking, had reflected on getting older in another recent Instagram post. "Trying to be true and pay attention," she wrote. "With age comes wisdom."