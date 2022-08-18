Anne Heche’s Podcast Co-Host Pays Tribute to Her “Beautiful Friend” After Her Death

Watch : Anne Heche's Cause of Death Revealed

Heather Duffy is mourning the loss of her friend.

Days after the death of Anne Heche—who passed away on Aug. 12—her Better Together podcast co-host is speaking out about her death in a heartbreaking new post.

"I had to take a moment to begin to process the profound loss of my beautiful friend with the kindest soul I've known," she wrote in an Aug. 18 Instagram post. "Anne was joyful despite all the challenges that she faced in her life."

Heather continued, "She was truthful despite being in a business that is make-believe. Spreading love and kindness in the world is what mattered most to her, even if, at times, the world did not give it back."

Heather then referenced Anne's debut of her then-girlfriend Ellen DeGeneres in 1997, calling it an act of "bravery" and "sacrifice."