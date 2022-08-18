Stranger Things' David Harbour Reveals His Totally "Embarrassing" Vecna Song

Watch : Stranger Things: Inside Winona Ryder & David Harbour's JUICY Hook Up

David Harbour knows his Vecna song—and it's not what we'd expect.

One would think the song that would save the Stranger Thing star from the grasp of the series villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) would be one of his wife Lily Allen's tunes. But for his actual pick, he's throwing it back to the '90s.

"'Mr. Jones' by Counting Crows, I'm sure would bring me back," David—who plays Jim Hopper on the hit Netflix series—exclusively revealed on the Aug. 17 episode of E! News' Nightly Pop. "Bring me back to college."

For those not caught up on Stranger Things, the show's gang of teens discovered in season four that music is the key to breaking the evil Vecna's trance after Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield narrowly escaped his clutches with the song "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)" by Kate Bush.

David admitted to Nightly Pop's Morgan Stewart and Hunter March that he often finds his taste in music "so embarrassing," adding, "I rarely reveal it."

"My sort of college years were the early '90s," the 47-year-old explained, "so that's really where music became very important, was like sitting around in the dorm room, jamming out to Counting Crows and Stone Temple Pilots."