Abbott Elementary Stars Show Off Back to School Looks in Season 2 Teaser

We never thought we'd say this, but we're actually excited to go back to school.
ABC released a teaser for season two of Abbott Elementary Aug. 17, revealing the teachers' sleek back to school looks—and judging by the way they're strutting, these teachers are feeling good! Now if only they could actually get into their classrooms.
The teaser shows Quinta Brunson, Jenelle James, Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti and Lisa Ann Walter walking up to the school in their finest looks—only to discover that they're locked out. "These new keys I made must be too thick," Principal Ava Coleman (James) admits to the teachers. "I blame the locks, honestly."
Janine (Brunson), ever an optimist, suggests an activity since they can't get into the school. "What if we take this time to have a heartfelt discussion," she says, "about what we're excited about in the new year?"
That idea was quickly vetoed by Melissa, so it's back to the drawing board!
In season two, fans of the hit ABC series can expect more face time with their teachers. At Comic-Con 2022, Quinta, who created the show, announced there will be 22 episodes, compared to season one's 13.
The creator said this means there are going to be even more lighthearted episodes, as season one was focused on introducing the viewers to the characters. "We've done all the building," Quinta said, "and now we get to have some of these fun bottle episodes."
And it's not just the teachers who get to mess around. William Stanford Davis, who plays the beloved janitor Mr. Johnson, has been upped to a series regular ahead of the season two premiere.
Abbott Elementary premieres Sept. 21 on ABC.