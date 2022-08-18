Abbott Elementary Stars Show Off Back to School Looks in Season 2 Teaser

Watch : Abbott Elementary Cast Tease EXCITING Season 2

We never thought we'd say this, but we're actually excited to go back to school.

ABC released a teaser for season two of Abbott Elementary Aug. 17, revealing the teachers' sleek back to school looks—and judging by the way they're strutting, these teachers are feeling good! Now if only they could actually get into their classrooms.

The teaser shows Quinta Brunson, Jenelle James, Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti and Lisa Ann Walter walking up to the school in their finest looks—only to discover that they're locked out. "These new keys I made must be too thick," Principal Ava Coleman (James) admits to the teachers. "I blame the locks, honestly."

Janine (Brunson), ever an optimist, suggests an activity since they can't get into the school. "What if we take this time to have a heartfelt discussion," she says, "about what we're excited about in the new year?"

That idea was quickly vetoed by Melissa, so it's back to the drawing board!