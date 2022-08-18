Kanye West Defends Selling Clothes in Construction Bags

Watch : Kanye West SLAMMED for Selling Yeezy Gap Clothing in Trash Bags

No hangers? No problem, according to the Yeezy GAP designer himself: Kanye West.



Last month, the rapper announced his collaboration with the retail brand would be available to purchase in stores for the first time ever. However, it was more than just the merch that had social media buzzing—since one pic snapped within a store recently went viral. In the picture shared to Twitter, Kanye's neutral-toned threads appeared to be placed within large black bags for people to shop out of.



Now, Kanye is facing the online criticism head-on.



"I'm an innovator," he told Fox News Aug. 18. "And I'm not here to sit up and apologize about my ideas." As for the backlash over the unique display, Kanye told the outlet that people shouldn't "clown creators or innovators" since it may make aspiring creatives "less brave."



And although many people assumed those the large bags holding the clothing were garbage bags, the rapper clarified that they're "large construction" bags instead, designed for shoppers to "informally reach in and help themselves."