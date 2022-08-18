Florida International University Football Player Luke Knox Dead at 22

The Florida International University community is mourning the death of college football player Luke Knox.
The Miami school confirmed his death in a brief statement posted to the FIU Athletics Account on Aug. 18.
"We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the FIU Football program," the tweet read. "We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke's family, friends and teammates during this difficult time."
Luke died Aug. 17, according to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's office. A cause of death has yet to be revealed. However, the Associated Press reported that the school said police do not suspect foul play.
Luke, a junior linebacker for the Golden Panthers, transferred to FIU earlier this year from the University of Mississippi, where he was a member of the Ole Miss Rebels football team. In a separate tribute, FIU head football coach Mike MacIntyre, who shared that he "had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and FIU," reflected on the student athlete's devotion to both the sport and his family and friends.
"While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember," Mike wrote. "He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident. Luke's family is special to me, and they will continually be in my heart and in my prayers during this difficult time. On behalf of the entire FIU football family, I extend sincere condolences to Luke's family and all who love him."
FIU Athletics Director Scott Carr also expressed his grief. "This is a devastating day for our department, especially for our players and coaches," he tweeted. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Luke's family and friends, and he will always be a part of the Panther Family. This really hurts."
From Brentwood, Tenn., Luke was the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox. The Bills' coach Sean McDermott expressed his condolences on Aug. 18.
"Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time," he told reporters. "We're right there with him and supporting him and his family and just tragic news that I woke up to this morning. We love him and we support him and just unfortunate news this morning."
E! News has reached out to police and to FIU but has yet to receive any comment.