How Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Are Co-Parenting Amid Custody Battle

Olivia Wilde is solely focusing on the well-being of her kids.
As her custody battle with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis over their son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5, continues, a source close to the House alum tells E! News that communication is limited between the former couple.
"They have minimal communication and it's done digitally or thru assistants," the insider exclusively tells E!. "The only thing discussed is the kids and their schedules. They are trying to put the kids first and do what's best for them."
The source added, "Despite all of the tension, Olivia absolutely wants her kids to have the best relationship possible with their dad. She would never stand in the way of that and encourages it as much as possible. She is hopeful they can figure out a system and schedule that works best for everyone."
Olivia and Jason—who were together for nearly 10 years before their split in November 2020—are in the middle of a custody conflict over where their two children will primarily reside, according to court documents.
Earlier this month, Olivia–who is currently dating her Don't Worry Darling co-star Harry Styles—slammed her ex for having her served with custody papers while she was onstage at CinemaCon back in April.
In court filings obtained by the Daily Mail Aug. 10, Olivia legally filed to dismiss the Ted Lasso star's custody petition, calling his serving tactics "aggressive."
"Jason's actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard," the Booksmart director said in her court filing. "He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible."
She continued, "The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children's best interests."
Jason, however, defended himself in his own filing. According to the Daily Mail, the actor insisted that he did not intend for Olivia to be served onstage, but instead requested for her to be given the custody papers at the airport or in a hotel.
"I did not want service to take place at the home of Olivia's current partner because Otis and Daisy might be present," Jason said in the filing. "I did not want service to take place at the children's school because parents might be present."
He continued, "I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened. Olivia's talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment."
According to court documents obtained by TMZ, on Aug. 10, Olivia scored a small legal victory during a Zoom hearing with Jason, their respective attorneys and judges in both New York (Jason's place of residence) and Los Angeles (where Olivia lives), during which the judges agreed that New York was not the kids' home, throwing out Jason's initial case for custody in New York. Per the outlet, the custody case will now be held in L.A. County moving forward.
E! News has reached out to Olivia and Jason's reps for comment but has not heard back yet.