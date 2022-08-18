How Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Are Co-Parenting Amid Custody Battle

Watch : Olivia Wilde SLAMS Ex Jason Sudeikis for Publicly Serving Papers

Olivia Wilde is solely focusing on the well-being of her kids.

As her custody battle with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis over their son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5, continues, a source close to the House alum tells E! News that communication is limited between the former couple.

"They have minimal communication and it's done digitally or thru assistants," the insider exclusively tells E!. "The only thing discussed is the kids and their schedules. They are trying to put the kids first and do what's best for them."

The source added, "Despite all of the tension, Olivia absolutely wants her kids to have the best relationship possible with their dad. She would never stand in the way of that and encourages it as much as possible. She is hopeful they can figure out a system and schedule that works best for everyone."

Olivia and Jason—who were together for nearly 10 years before their split in November 2020—are in the middle of a custody conflict over where their two children will primarily reside, according to court documents.