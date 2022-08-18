JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew Break Up After Brief Reconciliation

It looks like JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew have had their last dance.
The couple, who rekindled their romance this summer after initially breaking up last year, has called it quits once again, according to Kylie. In recent Instagram Live footage captured by a fan, Kylie said she has been single for "almost two months," but that there is no bad blood between herself and the Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star.
"I don't like drama and it makes me really, really anxious so I don't really wanna talk about it for a while," she said during the livestream, which has since been re-shared on TikTok. "It's not deep, I promise. Everything's fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross because it's not, and I just want to clear the air."
Assuring viewers that things are "OK," Kylie added that she and JoJo are "safe and happy and healthy and that's all that matters."
News of their latest split comes three months after JoJo confirmed that she had reconciled with Kylie. During a trip to Walt Disney World in May, the 19-year-old posted a photo of herself kissing Kylie on the cheek while posing in front of Cinderella's Castle. She captioned the romantic shot, "If you love something let it go, if it comes back….[heart emoji]."
In early June, the two celebrated the start of Pride Month by attending the ninth annual LGBTQ+ Night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. At the time, the duo was seen rocking matching jerseys as they packed on the PDA in the crowd.
JoJo first came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021, when she appeared in a TikTok video wearing a T-shirt gifted from a family member reading: "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever." Less than a month later, the Dance Moms alum went public with her relationship with Kylie and called the teen "the most beautiful perfect person in the world."
Looking back at what she called a "fearless" decision to come out, JoJo told E! News in June, "I just was so okay because it was who I am. I couldn't think twice about it."
She added that everyone should approach the LGTBQ+ community without fear or prejudice, saying, "The best thing is to look at somebody the way you would look at everyone and not judge. Two girls are holding hands, great. If somebody's transgender, great. If somebody is straight, great. If a man and a woman are getting married, great. It's all equal and no one is greater than the other."
E! News reached out to JoJo's rep for comment but did not hear back.