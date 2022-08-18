JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew Break Up After Brief Reconciliation

Watch : See JoJo Siwa's New Western Inspired Hairstyle

It looks like JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew have had their last dance.

The couple, who rekindled their romance this summer after initially breaking up last year, has called it quits once again, according to Kylie. In recent Instagram Live footage captured by a fan, Kylie said she has been single for "almost two months," but that there is no bad blood between herself and the Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star.

"I don't like drama and it makes me really, really anxious so I don't really wanna talk about it for a while," she said during the livestream, which has since been re-shared on TikTok. "It's not deep, I promise. Everything's fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross because it's not, and I just want to clear the air."

Assuring viewers that things are "OK," Kylie added that she and JoJo are "safe and happy and healthy and that's all that matters."