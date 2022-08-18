Why Christina Ricci Is Embarrassed By Her Performance in Casper

Despite Casper being beloved by a generation, Christina Ricci Christina Ricci is haunted by her performance in the '90s film.
As far as the Yellowjackets star is concerned, she did not do a very convincing job in the role as Kat, the young teen who befriends the titular ghost. "If you actually watch Casper, I'm terrible in it," the actress said on the Aug. 15 episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast. "People get so upset when I say that."
But that's not to say Ricci doesn't appreciate the movie itself. The 42-year-old continued, "I'm like, 'No, it's a wonderful movie.' Because it's a childhood treasure for people. But I am terrible in it."
Ricci was 13 when she filmed Casper, which also starred a then-teen star Devon Sawa as the title character and made more than $100 million domestically.
"There was a lot going on," the actress told Marc Maron about the time she shot the movie. "I was 13. Everything was very difficult and I was just always annoyed."
Ricci added, "Embarrassingly...I don't think I tried as hard as maybe I should have."
Ricci also shared she recently showed Casper to her son Freddie, 8, which gave her ample time to analyze her performance. She explained, "I remember just thinking like, 'Wow, that was not a good, no, not a believable line reading at all.' No commitment. Not a lot of commitment."
Casper was released in 1995 and marked the fourth major film for Ricci, who is also a mom to 8-month-old daughter Cleopatra. The project followed her big screen debut Mermaids with Cher and Winona Ryder, as well as The Addams Family movie and its now-cult classic sequel, Addams Family Values.
Decades later, Ricci is set to appear in the latest Addams Family adaptation, the Netflix series Wednesday, which premieres this fall.
Ricci is also returning as the unpredictable adult Misty Quigley in season two of the Showtime hit series, Yellowjackets. The actress, who is currently up for an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for season one, last month shared her thoughts on the upcoming season in an exclusive interview with E! News.
"I imagine it will get more complex," she said. "I would imagine it gets more insane. That last episode was crazy."