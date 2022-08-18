Bryce Dallas Howard Says These Jurassic World Dominion Stars Were "Party Animals" on Set

Watch : Jurassic World: Dominion PREMIERE: Must-See Moments

Apparently, dinosaurs weren't the only animals on the Jurassic World Dominion set.

If there's one thing Bryce Dallas Howard didn't expect to learn while living in quarantine with her co-stars, it's that the original Jurassic Park trio of stars turned out to be the biggest "party animals" of the entire cast.

"It was so much fun getting to all live together," the actress exclusively told Erin Lim Rhodes on the August 17 episode of E! News' Snapchat series The Rundown. "But the thing that most surprised me was just how much fun Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill are. Just the original cast were partiers."

Her co-star DeWanda Wise, agreed, joking, "We couldn't keep up. It's fine."

As for what antics the three stars got up to? The film's director Colin Trevorrow had a particular memory in mind "I have a video that I shot on my iPhone of the three of them just sitting at a piano singing 'Blackbird' together," he said on The Rundown. "It sounds like something we staged for one weekend; it happened all the time."