Diane Lane, Calista Flockhart and Tom Hollander to Star in Feud Season 2

Watch : Beanie Feldstein's Best Phone Call Ever From Ryan Murphy

This is one fight we don't want to miss.

Diane Lane, Tom Hollander and Calista Flockhart are set to star in season two of Ryan Murphy's FX series Feud, dubbed Capote's Women, according to Deadline. Hollander will play Truman Capote, the man at the center of this feud, with Lane and Flockhart playing Lee Radziwill and Slim Keith, respectively.

Deadline previously announced Naomi Watts and Chloë Sevigny are starring in the show as socialites Barbara "Babe" Paley and C.Z. Guest.

The sophomore season of the anthology series is based on Laurence Leamer's book Capote's Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era. Leamer's book detailed Capote's rise to fame and his friendship with a circle of New York City socialites, who he affectionately dubbed his "swans." His friendships with the women later soured when the writer shared intimate details about their personal lives in an excerpt of his unfinished book Answered Prayers, which was published by Esquire in 1975.