Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow to Host the 2022 MTV VMAs

We're in for three times the charm at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
For the awards show on Sunday, Aug. 28, three huge performers have been confirmed as hosts for the big night: Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow.
In addition to being one of the ceremony's emcees, Nicki will take center stage in more ways than one since the "Anaconda" rapper will not only perform at the awards ceremony for the first time since 2018, but she's also set to receive this year's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. That prestigious award was also presented to her soon-to-be co-host LL Cool J in 1997.
Aside from receiving the high honor in the late '90s, LL is no stranger to the VMAs with the three-time nominee winning a Moon Person for "Best Rap Video" in 1991. This year will mark the "Headsprung" rapper's first time in attendance since he graced the stage as a presenter in 2000.
Rounding out the hosting trio, Jack Harlow is also someone viewers were blown away by when he made his VMA stage debut in 2021 with his performance of "Industry Baby" alongside Lil Nas X.
Not only is Jack serving as one of the emcees this year, but he's also tied (with Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X) for the most nominations with seven each. The "First Class" rapper's nominations include two of the night's biggest awards, Artist of the Year and Video of the Year. And did we mention he'll also be performing for the first time as a solo artist too?
Talk about a night we're ready to remember.
Viewers can catch their favorite artists and more at the 2022 MTA VMAs when it airs live from Prudential Center on Sunday, August 28th at 8PM ET/5 PT.