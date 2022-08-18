Rebecca Rittenhouse on How Playing a Psychic on Hulu's Maggie Taught Her to Live in the Present

Watch : How "Maggie" Helped Rebecca Rittenhouse Trust Instincts

Rebecca Rittenhouse has an idea of what it's like to see into the future.

In the new Hulu series Maggie, the actress plays a psychic whose visions sometimes cause more chaos than clarity. Navigating one's thirties can be challenging enough but throw in unconventional powers and there are is sure to be some extra twists and turns along the way.

But that's exactly what drew Rebecca to the series and her titular character. "I just found her to be a very relatable character," she told E! News. "She has a career, which is based on this gift that she has, but she's also still finding her footing within that and being confident in that. And then she's also struggling in her dating life to find the right person and she feels like that's never gonna happen because she sort of stops before she starts."

The actress, who previously starred on The Mindy Project and Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral, also shared how playing Maggie has increased her comfort in following her own instincts, what it's like playing someone not living in the present, if she would want to see into the future and much more!

Keep reading to see what Rebecca had to say...