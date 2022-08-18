Lee Pace Confirms He’s Married to Boyfriend Matthew Foley

Lee Pace is married!
The Pushing Daisies actor, 43, confirmed that he and his longtime partner, Matthew Foley, got married years after meeting through a mutual friend.
"I said to my friend, Nick, 'You know a lot of people, who do you have for me?'" Lee said in an Aug. 17 interview with GQ Hype. "And it luckily has worked out. What I'll say about being married, it was once described to me as an endless sleepover with your weirdest friend. In our experience, that is absolutely true."
He added, "If you've found one person you can be weird around, hold on tight."
The Guardians of the Galaxy actor also disclosed that he and Matthew are considering expanding their family. "I'd love to have kids," he noted. "I think there's nothing better than little kids running around."
While not much is known about the private couple, Lee has been open about dating both men and women in the past.
In a 2018 interview with W magazine, the Hobbit star opened up about his sexuality, however, he declined to put a label on it.
"I've dated men. I've dated women," Lee told the publication. "I don't know why anyone would care. I'm an actor and I play roles. To be honest, I don't know what to say—I find your question intrusive."
After the interview went viral, Lee explained that he doesn't want the media to focus on his personal life.
"In a recent phone interview, I was asked questions that I wasn't expecting and found myself momentarily at a loss for the right words," he tweeted in March 2018. "My privacy is important to me, so I protect it. When interviewed by the media, I keep the focus on my work."
Lee added, "As a member of the queer community, I understand the importance of living openly, being counted, and happily owning who I am."