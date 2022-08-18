Lee Pace Confirms He’s Married to Boyfriend Matthew Foley

Watch : 6 Couples Who Married in Las Vegas: Ben & J. Lo, Kravis and More

Lee Pace is married!

The Pushing Daisies actor, 43, confirmed that he and his longtime partner, Matthew Foley, got married years after meeting through a mutual friend.

"I said to my friend, Nick, 'You know a lot of people, who do you have for me?'" Lee said in an Aug. 17 interview with GQ Hype. "And it luckily has worked out. What I'll say about being married, it was once described to me as an endless sleepover with your weirdest friend. In our experience, that is absolutely true."

He added, "If you've found one person you can be weird around, hold on tight."

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor also disclosed that he and Matthew are considering expanding their family. "I'd love to have kids," he noted. "I think there's nothing better than little kids running around."

While not much is known about the private couple, Lee has been open about dating both men and women in the past.