Laguna Beach's Stephen Colletti Confirms Romance With NASCAR Reporter Alex Weaver

Meet Stephen Colletti's new love!

The Laguna Beach alum made his romance with NASCAR host and reporter Alex Weaver Instagram official Aug. 17.

Stephen posted a picture of the couple enjoying a boat ride at golden hour, with Alex wrapping her arm around his as they posed for a selfie.

"Magic hours are a bit more magical this year," Stephen captioned the photo, with Alex calling herself the "luckiest girl" in the comments.

If we go back (back to the beginning), fans will recall how Stephen dated his former Laguna Beach co-star Kristin Cavallari in high school. The show followed their on-again, off-again romance (and his love triangle with Lauren Conrad) during its run in the aughts. And while the two have stayed in each other's lives—they even host their own podcast together called Back to the Beach—they've made it clear they're just friends.

"Once I'm done with someone, I'm done," Kristin said on an Aug. 3 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. "It's like a light switch that flips and I can't go back."