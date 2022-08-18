Online Outlet Stores That Can Score You Unbelievably Cheap Deals on Clothes, Shoes, Bags & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Who doesn't love scoring a good deal? If you love shopping and bargain hunting as much as we do, nothing is more exciting than coming across an outlet store. After all, outlet stores give you an opportunity to snag items from brands you love at prices that keep your wallet happy.
Fortunately, you don't have to live near an outlet mall or spend an hour or two driving to one to score those amazing outlet deals. In fact, several brands and retailers have online outlet stores and we've rounded up the ones you should have on your radar.
For instance, if you're looking to score cheap deals on high-quality fashion for work, date night or weekend outings, we highly recommend checking out Banana Republic Factory and J.Crew Factory. Both brands have trendy styles that can be pretty pricey regularly. We're talking items in the $100s. However, both outlet stores are offering an extra 50% off clearance styles right now, which means you can snag some wardrobe must-haves for less than $50.
We've rounded up some online fashion outlet stores that can save you the most money. Check those out below.
ASOS Outlet
ASOS Outlet is described as "the one-stop destination for discounted clothes, shoes and accessories." There are over 51,000 discounted items to shop from top brands like Free People, Love Moschino, Superdry, UGG, Adidas, Converse and ASOS Design. The savings are so deep, you can find deals up to 85% off!
Amazon Outlet
In case you didn't know, Amazon has a huge outlet section featuring overstock items at discounted prices. While the Amazon Outlet has everything from home goods to beauty, their fashion deals are definitely worth checking out. For instance, we found the super chic dress below for just $19.
Banana Republic Factory
Looking to add new pieces to your work wardrobe? Banana Republic Factory is definitely one store you'll want to shop. Not only is everything on sale, their clearance section is also an extra 50% off those already reduced prices. That means you can snag a $130 blazer for just $46, as well as other jaw-dropping deals.
Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet has hundreds of deals on bags, jewelry, clothing and more up to 70% off regularly. They have their own set bag styles that you can only find on Coach Outlet, but you can also find bags from Coach retail stores in their Coach Reserve section and those sell out super quick. Best part is, Coach Outlet holds a ton of sales throughout the year where you can score additional savings on top of already reduced prices. In fact, they're having an extra 20% off frenzy right now where you can save on fall-ready styles!
Gap Factory
If you're looking to stock up on everyday basics, Gap Factory is a store you'll want to bookmark ASAP. Everything on site is up to 75% off, and they're even running a promo right now where you can save an extra 20% off clearance styles using the code ALLYOURS. It's a sale you'll want to shop as we found a $60 sweater for just $16.
J.Crew Factory
To be fair, J.Crew's main site has some pretty incredible deals in their sale section already. But J.Crew Factory is worth checking out as everything is on sale for 40-60% off. Not only that, clearance items are an additional 50% off right now as well. That means you can snag a pair of $100 pair of classic skinny jeans for just $22.
Kate Spade Surprise
Everything on Kate Spade Surprise is on sale for up to 75% off, plus they offer free standard shipping all the time which is a major bonus. We definitely recommend checking out their amazing bundle deals where you can score some seriously good deals on matching bag and wallet or wristlet sets. For instance, you can get this large tote and a matching wallet for just $129. That's incredible considering the original total would be $528!
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack has anything and everything you need to stay stylish throughout the year at really great prices. They have flash deals all the time which offer an additional savings on top of already reduced prices. For instance, this T Tahari sweater is originally $60 but on sale now for just $20. To score the biggest savings, be sure to keep an eye out for the Clear the Rack events which happen multiple times throughout the year. Those sales typically offer an extra 25% off clearance styles.
Saks Off 5th
Love designer anything? You definitely need to check out Saks Off 5th. Everything in their clearance section is up to 75% off, and it features top brands like Marc Jacobs, Kate Spade, Free People, Madewell, Sam Edelman and more. They also have weekly offers, which can save you even more.
