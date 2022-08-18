This $8 Plumping Lip Gloss Has 20,700+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews and It Comes in 20 Shades

If you're looking for more insights before you shop, read these rave reviews from Amazon shoppers.

Maybelline Lifter Gloss Hydrating Lip Gloss Reviews

An Amazon shopper said, "Love this product, I will buy a life supply going forward. Maybe even try a different color. Ladies if you want supple lips, this is the holy grail on a budget."

Someone else shared, "I ordered the color Moon and wow, it is exactly what I wanted! It will be replacing Fenty FuSSy gloss because it's the exact same color for an even better price and the quality is amazing! It's that juicy glossy with a hint sparkle. I hope this color never goes away because I found my new favorite!"

Another person explained, "I was looking at Fenty, Kosas, and other lipglosses at Sephora and then I heard about this Maybelline lifter gloss and decided to try this instead. Since I could get three or four different colors in this gloss for the same price as one of the high end gloss, I went this route after reading all the good reviews here. The reviews were right - this lifter gloss has the same kind of applicator brush, wear and moisturizing capabilities as high end glosses. My favorite color is stone - it's a great neutral nude that flatters a lot of different skin tones."

A fan of the Lifter Gloss declared, "This lip gloss is like fillers in a tube! This is by far the best lip gloss I ever used and I've been searching for something of this quality for years and I finally found it! Way to go Maybelline!!!!

Another shopper said, "I've been telling all of my friends and family about this product the last two days... This gloss is gorgeous, feels like a warm hydrating rag on your lips, I have absolutely found the holy grail. My lips look like I'm a teenager again. Maybelline, please keep this forever!"

"Best lip gloss I have come across. Will be ordering another one," an Amazon shopper wrote.

Another person reviewed, "Will continue to repurchase. This is the 3rd tube I've bought and this gloss hits every time. Really long wear time for a gloss, the perfect balance of pigment/shine without looking like a lipstick and pretty hydrating. Love this product."

