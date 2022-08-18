Did T.I. Punch The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart Over a Kiss on the Cheek? He Says…

Watch : T.I. Guesses Tiny Harris' Hilarious Charades Dance Moves

A smooch that led to a smack.

Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers is admitting he took things a little too far when he recently hung out with rapper T.I..

On Aug. 16., the music duo—also made up of Alex Pall—uploaded a video to their TikTok titled, "When meeting T.I. goes wrong." In the clip, Drew can be seen hanging out with the hip-hop star before the encounter went south.

"T.I. just literally punched me in the face," he recalled in the video as his bandmate laughed in the background. "We're in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek— it was totally my fault."

He continued, "And he was like, ‘Don't do that.' And I was like, ‘OK.' He pushed me off and I was like, ‘Alright, my bad‘… And he was like, ‘Alright cool, we're good.' It was the weirdest interaction ever."