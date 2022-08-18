Tatiana Maslany and Ginger Gonzaga Became Marvel Scholars Before She-Hulk

Watch : How Well Did She-Hulk Stars Know Their Marvel History?

Even superheroes have to do their homework.

In preparation for her role as She-Hulk (a.k.a. Jennifer Walters) in Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Tatiana Maslany knew she had quite the personal project on her hands—especially given the show's flair for Marvel Cinematic Universe references and Easter eggs.

"I definitely needed to do my research," Maslany exclusively told E! News. "I did a lot of reading of the comics initially because that felt like the best way in to specifically She-Hulk. But then I went back and watched the movies. I especially watched the ones with Mark [Ruffalo] in them and the original Hulks."

Maslany got some extra MCU home-schooling from Ruffalo himself, who co-stars in the series as Smart Hulk.

The Orphan Black alum was happy she did her due diligence, as she says, "because there's so many references, you have to be on top of what's coming next."

Not only that, She-Hulk is incredibly self-aware and often leans into meta commentary of the rabid Marvel fandom—sometimes making jokes about the show itself before fans online even get the chance.