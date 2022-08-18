Vanessa Lachey, Jessie James Decker, Jana Kramer and More Stars Document Their Kids' First Day of School

Back-to-school season is here! From Vanessa Lachey to Jessie James Decker, check out all the stars who are snapping photos of their kids' embarking on their first day of class.

Kids, they grow up so fast.

That's what celebrity parents are learning as they send their little ones back to school. After all, nothing shows just how much your kids have changed over the years—or even months!—than when you see them in their first-day-of-class outfits.

Take Vanessa Lachey, who recently marveled at just how "time is flying by" when she saw son Phoenix, 9, and daughter Brooklyn, 7, off to school. "I'm truly not sure how I feel," she captioned an Aug. 11 Instagram post that showed the two in their school uniforms. "It's bittersweet."

And when 9-year-old son Camden went back to school a week later, the Love Is Blind co-host—who shares her three children with husband Nick Lachey—was equally in awe. "This kid is starting a new chapter and we are SOOO proud!" she wrote. "Let's GO, Bud!" 

But Vanessa isn't the only mama who's been documenting her kids' academic milestone.

From Jessie James Decker to Jana Kramer, keep scrolling to see all the celebs commemorating this back-to-school season with snaps of their kids.

Instagram
Allison Holker

"First day of 1st GRADE!!" the So You Think You Can Dance pro wrote. "Couldn't be more proud of this little guy!! My MADDOX has the biggest heart and brightest smile that he shares with everyone!! My Baby boy forever!! #firstgrade #firstdayofschool #thebossfamily #thebosshouse." 

Instagram
Odette Annable

"This girl. The one who made me a mama," the actress shared online. "Being on the spectrum for Charlie means that not everyone understands her, but those of you who do ( and you know who you are) are just the luckiest to have her love, because it's loyal and it's genuine. She's a special special little girl. I love you Charlie Mae, keep shining sweet girl. I've got you forever and ever." 

Instagram
Sean Lowe

"First day of kindergarten for my boy!" The Bachelor star wrote. "He's got at least six years of school ahead of him so I hope he enjoys every day of it!"

Instagram
Chris Harrison

"Two days two kids moved into college @texaschristianuniversity," the former Bachelor host shared. "We are physically and emotionally exhausted! Thank God @laurenzima was there every step of the way. Lots of sweat, laughs and a few tears (mostly from me). So proud of both these kids." 

Instagram
Vanessa Lachey

"CAM!!! New Year! New School!" the Love Is Blind co-host said. "This kid is starting a new chapter and we are SOOO proud! Let's GO, Bud!" 

Instagram
Jessie James Decker

"Our sweet babies started school today!!!" the country singer shared with fans. "3rd grade and 1st! I can't believe how big they are getting." 

Instagram
Leah Messer

"We officially have a 4th grader," the Teen Mom 2 star wrote on Instagram. "@adalynncalvert." 

Instagram
Gina Kirschenheiter

"Kids are officially back to school and officially back to early bedtimes!" the Real Housewives of Orange County star wrote. "I'm officially back to early Netflix and chill time with @travis.mullen.85." 

Instagram
Melissa Joan Hart

"Thankful for friends that are teachers that will pull one aside and grab his obligatory first day of school pic because he can drive and snuck out of the house before you could snap one!" the actress wrote on Instagram. "#back2school Grades: 3rd, 11th and 8th." 

Instagram
Gleb Savchenko

"First day of school! @zlatasavchenko1 @oliviasavchenko," the Dancing With the Stars pro wrote online. "Love you my girls so so much and so proud of you both, have a blast." 

Instagram
Vanessa Lachey

"Back-To-School 2022!" the Love Is Blind co-host wrote on Instagram. "Time is flying by… and I'm truly not sure how I feel. It's bittersweet. Also, Camden is rubbing it in that he has an extra week of Summer off. I don't have the heart to tell him they get out a week earlier at the end of the year." 

Instagram
Dr. Heavenly Kimes

"Guess who is a SENIOR this year!!" the Married to Medicine star wrote. "@iamalaurak #proudmom #married2med #TeamDaddy." 

Instagram
Guy Fieri

"Does this look like the face of an 11th grader who is thrilled for his first day of school?" the Food Network star wrote. "Good luck champ." 

Instagram
Ali Fedotowsky

"When do your kids go back to school? I don't know why it's never dawned on me before that it's so different depending on what state you live in," The Bachelorette star wrote on Instagram. "Here in Nashville pretty much everyone goes back early/mid August." 

Instagram
Carly Waddell

"And just like that I have a kid in school," the Bachelor Nation member wrote to her followers. "How are all you parents doing out there right now?!?!?!?!?" 

Instagram
Ryan Lochte

"Just like that, summer is over and back to school," Kayla Lochte shared on Instagram

Instagram
Ashley Wahler

"Happy first day of Kindergarten to my sweetest girl!" The Hills: New Beginnings star wrote on Instagram. "Of course she asked if after her posed pictures she could make a silly face." 

Instagram
Jana Kramer

"And just like that I have a 1st grader and pre k 4!" the country singer shared. "#firstdayofschool." 

Instagram
Phaedra Parks

"So long #summer #hello #4th grade Mr. President has arrived!" the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star wrote on Instagram. "#1stdayofschool #boymom #family." 

Instagram
Jamie Lynn Spears

"Anddd just like that, my baby's in high school," the Zoey 101 star posted on Instagram with a photo of daughter Maddie. 

