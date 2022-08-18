Vanessa Lachey, Jessie James Decker, Jana Kramer and More Stars Document Their Kids' First Day of School

Watch : Shop Back-to-School Fashionable Styles

Kids, they grow up so fast.

That's what celebrity parents are learning as they send their little ones back to school. After all, nothing shows just how much your kids have changed over the years—or even months!—than when you see them in their first-day-of-class outfits.

Take Vanessa Lachey, who recently marveled at just how "time is flying by" when she saw son Phoenix, 9, and daughter Brooklyn, 7, off to school. "I'm truly not sure how I feel," she captioned an Aug. 11 Instagram post that showed the two in their school uniforms. "It's bittersweet."

And when 9-year-old son Camden went back to school a week later, the Love Is Blind co-host—who shares her three children with husband Nick Lachey—was equally in awe. "This kid is starting a new chapter and we are SOOO proud!" she wrote. "Let's GO, Bud!"

But Vanessa isn't the only mama who's been documenting her kids' academic milestone.