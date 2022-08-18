TV Scoop Awards 2022: Vote For Your TV Favorites Now

Honor the 2021–2022 TV season by voting for the most engaged fandoms, heartbreaking cancelations, laugh-out-loud comedies and more in E! News' annual TV Scoop Awards.

Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

(Editor's Note: If you have any questions about why your picks did not get nominated, please know the selections came from the Sept. 2021-Aug. 2022 television season.)

With so much great TV this last year, it's hard to pick our favorites.

So, we turned to our E! News readers and our in-house TV experts to curate a list of the most notable shows and performances of the year. That's right, the TV Scoop Awards are back and ready celebrate what the last 12 months of television had to offer.

Once again, we're honoring the best couples, reality stars, comedies and dramas by inviting you to vote for your favorites. However, we've also decided to mix things up by highlighting TV's most heartbreaking cancelations, the steamiest kisses to grace the small screen and the seriously surprising celebrity cameos.

Eager to vote for your TV favorite? Here are some tips to keep in mind:

Voting kicks off Aug. 18 at 6 a.m. PT and runs until Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. PT. You can vote as many times as you want—so tell your friends, family and even your enemies to come and support your favorite shows, scene-stealers and fandoms.

Winners will be formally announced on Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. PT.

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

Now, the moment you've been waiting for, the full 2022 TV Scoop Awards nominations list. Happy voting:

Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Favorite Couple

Vote for your favorite couple:
Jackson and April, Grey's Anatomy
25.8%
Belly and Conrad, The Summer I Turned Pretty
6.5%
Kate and Anthony, Bridgerton
22.6%
Clare and Henry, The Time Traveler's Wife
3.2%
Fez and Lexi, Euphoria
0%
Nick and Charlie, Heartstopper
3.2%
Randall and Beth, This Is Us
35.5%
Issa and Lawrence, Insecure
3.2%
Toni and Shelby, The Wilds
0%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Steamiest Kiss

Vote for the steamiest kiss:
Belly and Jeremiah, The Summer I Turned Pretty
4.2%
Joyce and Hopper, Stranger Things
25%
Kate and Anthony, Bridgerton
25%
Jules and Elliot, Euphoria
4.2%
Amelia and Kai, Grey's Anatomy
20.8%
Joe and Marianne, You
8.3%
Shelby and Toni, The Wilds
0%
Calliope and Juliette, First Kill
12.5%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Scene-Stealer

Vote for your favorite scene-stealer
Simone Ashley, Bridgerton
13%
Joseph Quinn, Stranger Things
30.4%
Sadie Sink, Stranger Things
13%
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
13%
HoYeon Jung, Squid Game
13%
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
17.4%
Iman Vellani, Ms. Marvel
0%
Sara Ramirez, And Just Like That
0%
Imani Lewis, First Kill
0%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: TV Transformation

Vote for your favorite TV transformation:
Jonathan Bailey, Bridgerton
4%
Jamie Campbell Bower, Stranger Things
32%
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
16%
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
12%
Renée Zellweger, The Thing About Pam
0%
Jessica Biel, Candy
16%
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
20%
Jared Leto, WeCrashed
0%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards: Jaw-Dropping Finale

Vote for the most jaw-dropping season finale:
Riverdale
8.7%
Euphoria
4.3%
Squid Game
13%
Grey's Anatomy
26.1%
Only Murders in the Building
13%
Succession
4.3%
Yellowstone
21.7%
Severance
4.3%
The Boys
4.3%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Best Comedy

Vote for your favorite comedy series:
What We Do in the Shadows
0%
Abbott Elementary
21.1%
Ted Lasso
10.5%
Only Murders in the Building
15.8%
Our Flag Means Death
5.3%
And Just Like That
10.5%
Emily in Paris
15.8%
Ghosts
21.1%
How I Met Your Father
0%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Best Drama

Vote for your favorite drama series:
Bridgerton
16.7%
Grey’s Anatomy
25%
Succession
0%
Squid Game
8.3%
Severance
0%
Yellowjackets
0%
Euphoria
8.3%
Stranger Things
41.7%
Gentleman Jack
0%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: International Show

Vote for your favorite international show:
Heartstopper
4.5%
Squid Game
18.2%
My Brilliant Friend
0%
Money Heist
9.1%
All of Us Are Dead
4.5%
The Great British Bake Off
50%
Love Island UK
13.6%
Elite
0%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Cancelation

Vote for the most heartbreaking cancelation:
First Kill
5.9%
The Wilds
11.8%
Batwoman
11.8%
The Time Traveler's Wife
29.4%
Gentleman Jack
0%
The Real
5.9%
The Baby-Sitters Club
11.8%
Legacies
5.9%
Dynasty
17.6%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Reality Star

Vote for your favorite reality TV star:
Taylor Hale, Big Brother
4.5%
Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
22.7%
Deepti Vempati, Love Is Blind
0%
Heather Rae El Moussa, Selling Sunset
9.1%
Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
27.3%
Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, Bachelor Nation
9.1%
Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack, Love Island UK
0%
Jinkx Monsoon, RuPaul's Drag Race
9.1%
Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
18.2%
Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti, Love Island UK
0%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Reality TV Moment

Vote for your favorite memorable reality TV moment:
Spice Girls cameo, The Circle
12.5%
Tristan Thompson's paternity drama, The Kardashians
31.2%
Christine Quinn-Emma Hernan drama, Selling Sunset
6.2%
Clayton dumping Gabby and Rachel for Susie, The Bachelorette
12.5%
Jen Shah legal woes, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
31.2%
Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen's breakup, Love Is Blind
6.2%
Jake choosing Rae over April, The Ultimatum
0%
Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti winning, Love Island UK
0%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Best Reboot

Vote for your favorite reboot:
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin
12.5%
Law & Order
31.2%
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
0%
Bel-Air
6.2%
iCarly
0%
The Baby-Sitters Club
0%
How I Met Your Father
12.5%
And Just Like That
37.5%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Celebrity Cameo

Vote for your favorite celebrity cameo:
Ben Folds, The Wilds
0%
Tom Hanks, 1883
13.3%
Charlize Theron, The Boys
26.7%
Flea, Obi-Wan Kenobi
6.7%
Kristen Stewart, Irma Vep
0%
Liam Neeson, Atlanta
0%
Brie Larson, Ms. Marvel
6.7%
Justin Timberlake and Jason Ritter, Candy
46.7%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: On-Screen Death

Vote for the most shocking on-screen death:
Ashtray, Euphoria
6.2%
Eddie, Stranger Things
18.8%
Rebecca, This Is Us
0%
Dean, Station 19
31.2%
Mitch, The Morning Show
6.2%
Love, You
0%
Ruth, Ozark
25%
Villanelle, Killing Eve
12.5%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Music Moment

Vote for your favorite music moment:
"Running Up That Hill" sequence, Stranger Things
13.3%
"Wrecking Ball" dance number, Bridgerton
26.7%
"Footloose" dance sequence, Umbrella Academy
6.7%
"Master of Puppets" performance, Stranger Things
26.7%
"Getting To Know You" sing-a-long, Pam & Tommy
13.3%
Kimiko's musical number, The Boys
0%
The Dance Experience, Severance
6.7%
"The Way I Loved You"/Debutante Ball, Summer I Turned Pretty
6.7%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Engaged Fandom

Vote for the most engaged fandom:
Stranger Things
20%
Bridgerton
6.7%
RuPaul’s Drag Race
20%
Marvel
20%
Grey’s Anatomy
6.7%
Real Housewives
20%
Love Island
6.7%
First Kill
0%
Legacies
0%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: New Show

Vote for your favorite new show of the year:
Heartstopper
0%
The Summer I Turned Pretty
0%
Ms. Marvel
22.2%
Abbott Elementary
22.2%
Our Flag Means Death
11.1%
Severance
0%
Yellowjackets
44.4%
First Kill
0%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Plot Twist

Vote for your favorite plot twist:
Tom betrays Shiv, Succession
23.1%
001's identity, Squid Game
0%
Nate quits AFC Richmond, Ted Lasso
7.7%
The blackmailer's identity, Yellowjackets
0%
Vecna's identity, Stranger Things
15.4%
The truth about Homelander's father, The Boys
15.4%
Reva's origin story, Obi-Wan Kenobi
0%
Everyone loses their powers, The Umbrella Academy
7.7%
Residency program canceled, Grey's Anatomy
30.8%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Upcoming Show

Vote for the show you're most looking forward to:
House of the Dragon
15.4%
That '90s Show
30.8%
Untitled Daryl/The Walking Dead Spin-Off
7.7%
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
0%
The Winchesters
23.1%
Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin
7.7%
Daisy Jones & The Six
15.4%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Fashion

Vote for the show that has the best fashion:
Gossip Girl
0%
Emily in Paris
46.2%
How I Met Your Father
0%
Euphoria
7.7%
The Kardashians
7.7%
And Just Like That
23.1%
Selling Sunset
7.7%
Only Murders in the Building
7.7%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: New Crush

Vote for your new TV crush:
E.R. Fightmaster, Grey's Anatomy
10%
Jonathan Bailey, Bridgerton
10%
Christopher Briney, The Summer I Turned Pretty
20%
Gavin Casalegno, The Summer I Turned Pretty
0%
Joseph Quinn, Stranger Things
10%
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
20%
Simone Ashley, Bridgerton
0%
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
10%
Lucien Laviscount, Emily in Paris
0%
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
20%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: True Crime Doc

Vote for your favorite true crime documentary or docu-series:
Bad Vegan
0%
Tinder Swindler
28.6%
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders
14.3%
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey
14.3%
Preaching Evil: A Wife on the Run with Warren Jeffs
0%
Girl in the Picture
42.9%

