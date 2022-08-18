TV Scoop Awards 2022: Vote For Your TV Favorites Now

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

(Editor's Note: If you have any questions about why your picks did not get nominated, please know the selections came from the Sept. 2021-Aug. 2022 television season.)

With so much great TV this last year, it's hard to pick our favorites.

So, we turned to our E! News readers and our in-house TV experts to curate a list of the most notable shows and performances of the year. That's right, the TV Scoop Awards are back and ready celebrate what the last 12 months of television had to offer.

Once again, we're honoring the best couples, reality stars, comedies and dramas by inviting you to vote for your favorites. However, we've also decided to mix things up by highlighting TV's most heartbreaking cancelations, the steamiest kisses to grace the small screen and the seriously surprising celebrity cameos.

Eager to vote for your TV favorite? Here are some tips to keep in mind:

Voting kicks off Aug. 18 at 6 a.m. PT and runs until Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. PT. You can vote as many times as you want—so tell your friends, family and even your enemies to come and support your favorite shows, scene-stealers and fandoms.

Winners will be formally announced on Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. PT.