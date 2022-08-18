TV Scoop Awards 2022: Vote For Your TV Favorites Now

Honor the 2021–2022 TV season by voting for the most engaged fandoms, heartbreaking cancelations, laugh-out-loud comedies and more in E! News' annual TV Scoop Awards.

By Alyssa Ray Aug 18, 2022 1:00 PMTags
TVGrey's AnatomyPollsCelebritiesStranger ThingsTV Scoop AwardsBridgerton
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

(Editor's Note: If you have any questions about why your picks did not get nominated, please know the selections came from the Sept. 2021-Aug. 2022 television season.)

With so much great TV this last year, it's hard to pick our favorites.

So, we turned to our E! News readers and our in-house TV experts to curate a list of the most notable shows and performances of the year. That's right, the TV Scoop Awards are back and ready celebrate what the last 12 months of television had to offer.

Once again, we're honoring the best couples, reality stars, comedies and dramas by inviting you to vote for your favorites. However, we've also decided to mix things up by highlighting TV's most heartbreaking cancelations, the steamiest kisses to grace the small screen and the seriously surprising celebrity cameos.

Eager to vote for your TV favorite? Here are some tips to keep in mind:

Voting kicks off Aug. 18 at 6 a.m. PT and runs until Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. PT. You can vote as many times as you want—so tell your friends, family and even your enemies to come and support your favorite shows, scene-stealers and fandoms.

Winners will be formally announced on Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. PT.

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

Now, the moment you've been waiting for, the full 2022 TV Scoop Awards nominations list. Happy voting:

Trending Stories

1

Kim Zolciak Breaks Silence on Ariana's DUI Arrest as New Info Emerges

2

Breaking Bad Statue Criticized by New Mexico Representative

3

RHOBH Just Set the Stage for for the Explosive Aspen Cast Trip

Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Favorite Couple

Vote for your favorite couple:
Jackson and April, Grey's Anatomy
22.7%
Belly and Conrad, The Summer I Turned Pretty
9.1%
Kate and Anthony, Bridgerton
22.7%
Clare and Henry, The Time Traveler's Wife
4.5%
Fez and Lexi, Euphoria
0%
Nick and Charlie, Heartstopper
4.5%
Randall and Beth, This Is Us
31.8%
Issa and Lawrence, Insecure
4.5%
Toni and Shelby, The Wilds
0%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Steamiest Kiss

Vote for the steamiest kiss:
Belly and Jeremiah, The Summer I Turned Pretty
0%
Joyce and Hopper, Stranger Things
33.3%
Kate and Anthony, Bridgerton
33.3%
Jules and Elliot, Euphoria
6.7%
Amelia and Kai, Grey's Anatomy
13.3%
Joe and Marianne, You
6.7%
Shelby and Toni, The Wilds
0%
Calliope and Juliette, First Kill
6.7%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Scene-Stealer

Vote for your favorite scene-stealer
Simone Ashley, Bridgerton
14.3%
Joseph Quinn, Stranger Things
28.6%
Sadie Sink, Stranger Things
14.3%
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
14.3%
HoYeon Jung, Squid Game
14.3%
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
14.3%
Iman Vellani, Ms. Marvel
0%
Sara Ramirez, And Just Like That
0%
Imani Lewis, First Kill
0%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: TV Transformation

Vote for your favorite TV transformation:
Jonathan Bailey, Bridgerton
6.2%
Jamie Campbell Bower, Stranger Things
31.2%
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
12.5%
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
6.2%
Renée Zellweger, The Thing About Pam
0%
Jessica Biel, Candy
12.5%
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
31.2%
Jared Leto, WeCrashed
0%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards: Jaw-Dropping Finale

Vote for the most jaw-dropping season finale:
Riverdale
15.4%
Euphoria
7.7%
Squid Game
7.7%
Grey's Anatomy
30.8%
Only Murders in the Building
0%
Succession
0%
Yellowstone
30.8%
Severance
7.7%
The Boys
0%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Best Comedy

Vote for your favorite comedy series:
What We Do in the Shadows
0%
Abbott Elementary
18.2%
Ted Lasso
18.2%
Only Murders in the Building
9.1%
Our Flag Means Death
0%
And Just Like That
18.2%
Emily in Paris
9.1%
Ghosts
27.3%
How I Met Your Father
0%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Best Drama

Vote for your favorite drama series:
Bridgerton
20%
Grey’s Anatomy
26.7%
Succession
0%
Squid Game
0%
Severance
0%
Yellowjackets
0%
Euphoria
6.7%
Stranger Things
46.7%
Gentleman Jack
0%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: International Show

Vote for your favorite international show:
Heartstopper
0%
Squid Game
7.7%
My Brilliant Friend
0%
Money Heist
7.7%
All of Us Are Dead
0%
The Great British Bake Off
76.9%
Love Island UK
7.7%
Elite
0%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Cancelation

Vote for the most heartbreaking cancelation:
First Kill
0%
The Wilds
20%
Batwoman
0%
The Time Traveler's Wife
40%
Gentleman Jack
0%
The Real
0%
The Baby-Sitters Club
10%
Legacies
0%
Dynasty
30%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Reality Star

Vote for your favorite reality TV star:
Taylor Hale, Big Brother
8.3%
Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
16.7%
Deepti Vempati, Love Is Blind
0%
Heather Rae El Moussa, Selling Sunset
8.3%
Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
41.7%
Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, Bachelor Nation
16.7%
Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack, Love Island UK
0%
Jinkx Monsoon, RuPaul's Drag Race
8.3%
Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
0%
Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti, Love Island UK
0%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Reality TV Moment

Vote for your favorite memorable reality TV moment:
Spice Girls cameo, The Circle
25%
Tristan Thompson's paternity drama, The Kardashians
12.5%
Christine Quinn-Emma Hernan drama, Selling Sunset
0%
Clayton dumping Gabby and Rachel for Susie, The Bachelorette
25%
Jen Shah legal woes, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
25%
Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen's breakup, Love Is Blind
12.5%
Jake choosing Rae over April, The Ultimatum
0%
Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti winning, Love Island UK
0%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Best Reboot

Vote for your favorite reboot:
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin
0%
Law & Order
28.6%
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
0%
Bel-Air
0%
iCarly
0%
The Baby-Sitters Club
0%
How I Met Your Father
14.3%
And Just Like That
57.1%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Celebrity Cameo

Vote for your favorite celebrity cameo:
Ben Folds, The Wilds
0%
Tom Hanks, 1883
14.3%
Charlize Theron, The Boys
14.3%
Flea, Obi-Wan Kenobi
14.3%
Kristen Stewart, Irma Vep
0%
Liam Neeson, Atlanta
0%
Brie Larson, Ms. Marvel
0%
Justin Timberlake and Jason Ritter, Candy
57.1%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: On-Screen Death

Vote for the most shocking on-screen death:
Ashtray, Euphoria
20%
Eddie, Stranger Things
0%
Rebecca, This Is Us
0%
Dean, Station 19
20%
Mitch, The Morning Show
0%
Love, You
0%
Ruth, Ozark
60%
Villanelle, Killing Eve
0%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Music Moment

Vote for your favorite music moment:
"Running Up That Hill" sequence, Stranger Things
25%
"Wrecking Ball" dance number, Bridgerton
50%
"Footloose" dance sequence, Umbrella Academy
0%
"Master of Puppets" performance, Stranger Things
0%
"Getting To Know You" sing-a-long, Pam & Tommy
0%
Kimiko's musical number, The Boys
0%
The Dance Experience, Severance
0%
"The Way I Loved You"/Debutante Ball, Summer I Turned Pretty
25%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Engaged Fandom

Vote for the most engaged fandom:
Stranger Things
0%
Bridgerton
0%
RuPaul’s Drag Race
40%
Marvel
20%
Grey’s Anatomy
0%
Real Housewives
20%
Love Island
20%
First Kill
0%
Legacies
0%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: New Show

Vote for your favorite new show of the year:
Heartstopper
0%
The Summer I Turned Pretty
0%
Ms. Marvel
33.3%
Abbott Elementary
0%
Our Flag Means Death
33.3%
Severance
0%
Yellowjackets
33.3%
First Kill
0%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Plot Twist

Vote for your favorite plot twist:
Tom betrays Shiv, Succession
50%
001's identity, Squid Game
0%
Nate quits AFC Richmond, Ted Lasso
25%
The blackmailer's identity, Yellowjackets
0%
Vecna's identity, Stranger Things
0%
The truth about Homelander's father, The Boys
0%
Reva's origin story, Obi-Wan Kenobi
0%
Everyone loses their powers, The Umbrella Academy
0%
Residency program canceled, Grey's Anatomy
25%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Upcoming Show

Vote for the show you're most looking forward to:
House of the Dragon
25%
That '90s Show
0%
Untitled Daryl/The Walking Dead Spin-Off
25%
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
0%
The Winchesters
0%
Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin
25%
Daisy Jones & The Six
25%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Fashion

Vote for the show that has the best fashion:
Gossip Girl
0%
Emily in Paris
66.7%
How I Met Your Father
0%
Euphoria
0%
The Kardashians
0%
And Just Like That
33.3%
Selling Sunset
0%
Only Murders in the Building
0%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: New Crush

Vote for your new TV crush:
E.R. Fightmaster, Grey's Anatomy
0%
Jonathan Bailey, Bridgerton
0%
Christopher Briney, The Summer I Turned Pretty
50%
Gavin Casalegno, The Summer I Turned Pretty
0%
Joseph Quinn, Stranger Things
0%
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
50%
Simone Ashley, Bridgerton
0%
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
0%
Lucien Laviscount, Emily in Paris
0%
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
0%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: True Crime Doc

Vote for your favorite true crime documentary or docu-series:
Bad Vegan
0%
Tinder Swindler
0%
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders
0%
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey
0%
Preaching Evil: A Wife on the Run with Warren Jeffs
0%
Girl in the Picture
100%

Trending Stories

1

Kim Zolciak Breaks Silence on Ariana's DUI Arrest as New Info Emerges

2

RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Slams Mauricio Umansky Affair Rumors

3

Abbi Jacobson Fires Back at A League of Their Own Critics

4

RHOBH Just Set the Stage for for the Explosive Aspen Cast Trip

5

Laguna Beach's Stephen Colletti Confirms Alex Weaver Romance

Latest News

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's Alleged 2016 Incident Detailed in Report

Exclusive

Tatiana Maslany Became a Marvel Scholar Before She-Hulk

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Vote For Your TV Favorites Now

Lee Pace Confirms He’s Married to Boyfriend Matthew Foley

Laguna Beach's Stephen Colletti Confirms Alex Weaver Romance

Online Outlet Stores That Can Score You Unbelievably Cheap Deals

The Secrets Behind Patrick Swayze's Most Memorable Roles